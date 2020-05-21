Dubois Co. Health Department reporting 6 new COVID-19 cases

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 29,274 total confirmed positive cases and 1,716 deaths in the state.
Locally, Dubois County Health Department officials tell us they have six new cases on as of Thursday. This brings their county total to 169.
Here are the case numbers in our Indiana counties.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 225 cases, 2 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 169 cases, 2 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 154 cases, 26 deaths
- Perry Co. - 28 cases
- Posey Co. -16 cases
- Gibson Co. - 11 cases
- Spencer Co. - 13 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 5 cases
On Wednesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb and state leaders announced that most of the state is now just days away from entering Stage 3 of the reopening plan.
He says stage 3 will start Friday now, instead of Sunday.
Under Stage 3:
- People can gather in groups up to 100
- Restaurant dining rooms remain at 50 percent capacity
- Retail stores and malls open to 75 percent capacity
- Gyms, YMCAs and fitness studios can open with restrictions
- Community pools and camp grounds can open
- Recreational sports practices may begin (except contact sports such as football and lacrosse)
- Youth summer day camps may begin June 1
- State park inns will be reopening
- Raceways can reopen without fans
The governor's order on Friday will also do the following:
- Extends prohibition on turning off utilities
- Extends prohibition on filing mortgage foreclosures and evictions
- Extends deadlines to acquire or renew driver licenses, vehicle registrations, etc.
