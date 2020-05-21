CVS opening COVID-19 testing site in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CVS Pharmacy says it will open 21 new COVID-19 test sites at drive-thru locations across Indiana.
One of these sites includes the CVS on North St. Joseph Avenue in Evansville.
Starting on Friday, patients must register in advance on the CVS’s official website.
People will be required to stay in their vehicle until a team member comes by to give patients a swab test kit and help them through the process. This test will then be sent to a lab and the results should be available in three days.
