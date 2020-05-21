Chandler man arrested, accused of child molestation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Chandler man is in jail facing a child molestation charge.
According to the affidavit, detectives with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by the Department of Child Services in reference to child sex abuse allegations on May 7.
On May 14, deputies say the victim was interviewed at Holly’s House. During that interview, the victim, who is under the age of 14, said that 31-year-old Alan Grimwood had touched her three years ago while he was over at her home for a “movie night.”
On Wednesday, deputies say they made contact with Grimwood and he agreed to come in and talk with detectives.
Deputies say Grimwood initially denied the allegation before later admitting to it.
At the end of the interview, Grimwood was arrested for child molestation.
