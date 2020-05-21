IN campgrounds prepping for statewide reopening this weekend

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Earlier this week, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that Stage 3 of Indiana’s “Back on Track" plan will begin for most Hoosiers on Friday.
Part of this stage means that campgrounds across the state can reopen.
Holiday Foods sits between two campsites about five minutes apart in Santa Clause, and management says they are always ready whenever campers come into town.
Holiday Foods Meat Manager Mark Miller has worked at the store for more than two decades.
“During the summertime, campers get here around April or May," Miller said. “Then it gets really busy and campers are here until about Christmas time."
Miller said the community and the little grocery store rely on the campers to come in during those busy times.
“I can tell a big difference during the wintertime compared to the summertime," Miller said. "It’s like almost double.”
Gov. Holcomb announced campgrounds can reopen on Friday with social distancing restrictions.
However, it isn’t just these local shops that are looking forward to campers coming back. The local campgrounds told 14 News they are ready to see the campers back in this community.
“I mean it’s hard to say exactly what’s going to happen, but we’re about 70% full in our campgrounds," Lincoln State Park Property Manager Brad Young said. "As of now, we expect to pretty much get full, at least in our Class A.”
As campers come into Lincoln State Park, officials want them to know they are doing everything to keep the park safe during the pandemic with sanitizing measures.
“We were doing that before things were closed and we’re still doing it today," Young explained. "So we’ll be doing that on a regular basis all throughout the weekend.”
Swimming beaches will be open, but public pools and playgrounds will not.
