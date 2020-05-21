BJ’s Home Accents in Newburgh closing after 41 years

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - After 41 years, BJ’s Home Accents in Newburgh is closing for good.
BJ’s was founded in 1979 as a fresh flower shop but quickly grew into a home store, selling furniture, gifts and decor.
Over the years, co-owners Bill Forston and John Clements say they gained national recognition for their work in the industry.
After serving generations of clients, they are ready for what’s next.
“We feel like it’s just our time, our ‘meant to be’ time," Clements said. "We’ve decided to, well Bill doesn’t like the word retire, so I can’t use the word retire. But we have sold the store after all these years. We will miss all of our friends and all of our neighbors.”
Clements says they are excited to work with the new owners of BJ’s building, Enjole Interiors of Evansville.
Until then, Clements encourages neighbors to stop by for BJ’s closing sale.
That sale starts Friday at 10 a.m. According to their Facebook post, Furniture is priced at cost. Everything else will be priced at 50 percent off or less, including Waterford crystal.
Store hours throughout the sale will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. They are closed Memorial Day.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.