IL Gov. Pritzker announces 1.8M SNAP recipients can purchase food online

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - IL Gov. Pritzker gave his coronavirus update.
Gov. Pritzker announces Illinois surpasses 100,000 total coronavirus cases. The total in Illinois sits at 100,418 positive cases.
Pritzker says there are 4,525 total deaths in the state along with 642,713 total tests administered.
His team says there has been a decrease in people in the hospital and on ventilators. They say 3,914 are currently hospitalized, which is their lowest number reported.
Gov. Pritzker and his administration announce Illinois plans to enable $1.8 million SNAP recipients to purchase food from participating grocery retailers online has been approved by the federal government. This option will begin on June 2.
“To keep more families safe and healthy, my administration is expanding the ways in which SNAP recipients can acquire groceries to include online purchasing,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “The best part is that in addition to helping families shop a little easier and safer during this pandemic, this is a permanent new feature of the SNAP landscape in Illinois that will support our residents for many years to come."
Walmart and Amazon have agreed to accept online orders in Illinois once the program site launches.
Here are the numbers for our Illinois counties reported Tuesday.
- Wayne Co. - 9 cases, 1 death
- White Co. - 2 cases
- Edwards Co. -2 cases
- Wabash Co. - 1 case
