Vanderburgh COVID-19 deaths back down to 2, state deaths up 38

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Health Department has updated their coronavirus map.
It now shows 29,274 total confirmed positive cases and 1,716 deaths.
Tuesday, it showed 28,705 confirmed positive cases and 1,678 deaths.
The state map shows now only two deaths in Vanderburgh County. Tuesday, it showed three. It also shows two additional positive cases.
The Warrick County Health Department’s website now shows 26 deaths. It shows 23 of them are at long term care facilities.
There is also one additional case in both Gibson and Spencer Counties.
Here are the case numbers in our Indiana counties.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 225 cases, 2 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 163 cases, 2 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 154 cases, 26 deaths
- Perry Co. - 20 cases
- Posey Co. -16 cases
- Gibson Co. - 11 cases
- Spencer Co. - 13 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 5 cases
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will a briefing at 1:30 p.m. Central.
You can watch it live here:
