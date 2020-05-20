Stubborn Clouds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pesky cloud cover along with scattered showers as temps remain 10-degrees below normal. High temps in the upper 60’s with northeast winds up to 15-miles an hour.
Thursday, mostly cloudy and slightly warmer as high temps climb into the lower 70′s. A few scattered showers but the thunderstorm threats will hold off until the weekend.
Saturday-Memorial Day…partly sunny and warmer with high temps in the low to mid-80’s. Daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. With higher heat and instability, there is the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms each day.
