Retail shoppers can enjoy in-person shopping again in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - In Kentucky, retail stores opened their doors Wednesday to a limited number of customers wanting to shop in-person.
Those stores that opened their doors could do so at 33% capacity. That’s the first step in Governor Andy Beshear’s re-opening plan.
Landy Lane Boutique opened their doors for the first time today in months.
The owner says they’ve had curbside service during the outbreak, but she hopes letting customers back into the store will help bring in some of the revenue they lost.
Landy Lane has hand sanitizer available at the front door and has transitioned to a touchless checkout counter. They also have social distancing stickers on the floors reminding customers to keep their distance.
Landy Lane’s owner says she’s happy to open their doors while making sure they’re keeping their customers safe.
“I want to hug them all but I can’t. We’ll just have to do virtual hugs because I know a lot of my customers,” owner Angie Goodwin said. “I’m really good friends with a lot of them if I didn’t already know them. So that’s going to be hard, but I’m glad to see everybody.”
Goodwin says the store will disinfect dressing rooms after they’ve been used and will disinfect any items that have been tried on but weren’t purchased.
