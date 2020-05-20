Parade held for Tecumseh class of 2020

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another group of graduating seniors has been honored by their community.
A parade was held Tuesday in Lynnville for the Tecumseh class of 2020.
Five years ago, they lost their classmate, Kolin Clutter, due to an accident.
Before the parade, Kolin's parents provided lunch for the class and took photos in their gowns and caps with green tassels, Kolin's favorite color.
All of the caps and gowns were paid for by Kolin’s parents.
You can see an album of all the grads with their diplomas here.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.