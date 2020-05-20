Owensboro mall reopens after nearly 2-month closure

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - Many retail stores across Kentucky reopened on Wednesday.
Towne Square Mall in Owensboro opened its doors for the first time in over two months. Stores are operating at 33% capacity.
Throughout the mall, shoppers will see hand sanitizer dispensers, as well as signs that encourage social distancing.
One new restriction requires that shoppers can only enter and exit through the Frederica Street entrance. Crews will be sanitizing the mall throughout the day.
Regardless of these restrictions, mall managers say they are looking forward to being back open.
“We’re truly excited for our tenants getting back to the commerce and getting their employees back in the routine of getting up, getting to work, working hard, and taking care of all of those customers that have really gone without for a while,” Ed Ray from Gulfstream Commercial Services said.
Stores like Hibbett Sports, Journeys, and Sports Country opened up on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the mall expects several more stores to reopen their doors later this week.
