Orders for masks skyrocket at Don’s & Clayton’s Dry Cleaning

“This is kind of an immediate way that we can take care of it and distribute it very quickly. It’s worked out very well. So far we’ve distributed about 300 of these, and that’s why we wanted to try and put the word out to now," Schmitt said. "We have about 600 left in stock so if customers want to switch over to these, please just let us know and we can change the orders over and get them to them much quicker.”