Orders for masks skyrocket at Don’s & Clayton’s Dry Cleaning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We reported a few weeks back on how businesses like Don’s and Clayton’s Dry Cleaning were making masks for the community. Since then, the president of the company tells us orders have skyrocketed.
President of Don’s and Clayton’s Dry Cleaning Bryan Schmitt says they’ve received about 8,000 requests for masks and have sewn and delivered 2,600 as of Tuesday.
Schmitt tells us the company is able to make 400 to 500 masks per week. Now the problem is with so many requests, people are wondering where their masks are.
Schmitt tells us to try and resolve those immediate needs, they’ve purchased 1,000 white washable masks for $4 per mask that people can purchase immediately. He says those masks are only available in adult sizes.
“This is kind of an immediate way that we can take care of it and distribute it very quickly. It’s worked out very well. So far we’ve distributed about 300 of these, and that’s why we wanted to try and put the word out to now," Schmitt said. "We have about 600 left in stock so if customers want to switch over to these, please just let us know and we can change the orders over and get them to them much quicker.”
Schmitt also wants people that may have found other sources for masks to call Don’s in Clayton’s to cancel their order so they can distribute those masks to people who still need them.
He also says because business is picking back up, they’re looking to stop taking orders by June 1 to start focusing on their dry cleaning business again. But they are hoping to fill all orders as fast as possible.
