Muhlenberg Co. couple arrested, charged with child sex offenses

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County couple is in jail on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
51-year-old William Zguro and 50-year-old Roseanne Zguro were arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
The investigation started after the Powderly Police Department say they recovered a lost phone that had child sexual abuse material from a local retail store.
After conducting a search warrant at a home in Greenville on Tuesday, Kentucky State Police say they recovered equipment used to facilitate the crime and was taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.
They say the investigation is ongoing.
William Zguro is currently being charged with 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Roseanne Zguro was charged with one count of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.