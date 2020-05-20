Kentucky Wesleyan to reopen this fall

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Wesleyan in Owensboro has announced a return to in-person classes this fall.
In August, KWC will welcome students back to campus while it continues to follow Governor Beshear’s guidelines.
The college says they’re planning a mix of in-person and online course options.
President Dr. Thomas Mitzel says the college is ordering PPE and discussing how to restyle the campus to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff while on campus.
KWC says it plans to ease visitor restrictions and will resume campus tours for prospective students on June 8.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.