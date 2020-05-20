Kentucky loosens funeral, memorial service restrictions

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - “Never would I have imagined all of the restrictions and all of the challenges with this," Father Mike Clark at Blessed Mother Catholic Church said.
Funeral and memorial services have been limited to just 10 people for the last two months, forcing families to make a tough decision.
“They were forced to make a decision of which 10 people could be here," Managing Director for Glenn Funeral Home Mike Bell said.
But starting Wednesday, the state is loosening certain guidelines, allowing in-person funeral services at 33 percent capacity.
“It gives more of a sense of dignity and reverence," Father Clark said.
Father Mike Clark says certain families have waited for that 10 person limit to be lifted.
“Two of these families, their loved one died late last week, and they waited until this week to have the celebration,” Father Clark said.
The priest says this will give more people the opportunity to celebrate.
“I’m excited that we’re opening up," Father Clark said. “I know we have to do so safely and in a way that’s respectful to people."
The funeral home managing director says masks are required in the building, and guests must follow markings on the floor.
“We have dividers that will indicate where they should stand and which doors to go in,” Bell said.
Staff at Glenn’s Funeral Home demonstrated what a receiving line will look like.
“It’s gonna look a little different, but it will allow more people to express that support and families to benefit from that," Bell said.
Glenn Funeral Home officials say they will still be offering drive-thru visitation options.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.