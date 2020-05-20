Hopkins Co. mobile voting unit starts up Wed.

Hopkins Co. mobile voting unit starts up
May 20, 2020 at 6:03 AM CDT - Updated May 20 at 6:29 AM

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Voters in Hopkins County will have a new way to cast their ballots for this year’s primary election with their mobile voting unit.

[Previous: Hopkins Co. utilizing ‘voting truck’ for KY primary election]

The county clerk tells us they plan to make 10 stops in all cities in the county.

Officials say it’s their way of keeping voters safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the county clerk’s Facebook page, they will be in Madisonville Wednesday at Melody Lanes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you do plan on voting, all you need is your ID.

Officials say there will be a centralized polling location on primary day.

