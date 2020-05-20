Hopkins Co. mobile voting unit starts up Wed.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Voters in Hopkins County will have a new way to cast their ballots for this year’s primary election with their mobile voting unit.
The county clerk tells us they plan to make 10 stops in all cities in the county.
Officials say it’s their way of keeping voters safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the county clerk’s Facebook page, they will be in Madisonville Wednesday at Melody Lanes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
If you do plan on voting, all you need is your ID.
Officials say there will be a centralized polling location on primary day.
