Homeowners stay busy with DIY projects during COVID-19 lockdown

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local homeowners are taking advantage of their new free time to start improvement projects.
From changing light fixtures to adding in back splashes, homeowners are adding new skills to their tool belts as DIY projects become a trend.
“You think about it, and you’re like, ‘What have I gotten myself into',” homeowner Jayna Rowland said.
Now that she’s started her own DIY projects, Rowland says she can conquer anything, but her boyfriend is drawing the line at their counter top.
“I want to paint them and do like a marble - he’s like, ‘You’re not doing that’ and I’m like, ‘No, I can do it'," Rowland said. “I can watch this YouTube video, and I can do it.”
Hardware stores are also helping homeowners with their projects. Ryan’s Hardware in Newburgh has seen an increase in sales, especially when it comes to outdoor activities.
“The biggest trend that we’ve seen has been the grills," owner Tim Ryan said. "The grills have just been really strong this year. People coming in for - it’s an outdoor activity.”
Due the overall high demand this season, Ryan’s Hardware has been able to continue to pay its staff, and even give more hours to part-time workers.
“Definitely have seen a new customer base," Ryan said. “We appreciate them coming in and supporting us.”
