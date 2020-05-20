Henderson will resume enforcing parking in business district

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With retail businesses and restaurants reopening, Henderson will resume enforcing parking in the Central Business District.
That enforcement returns on May 26. It had been suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Free parking is available for three hours in numbered spaces downtown.
The city says it’s working to find the right balance in making parking spaces available for those who work downtown, as well as shoppers, diners and others.
