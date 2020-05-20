Health officials launch COVID-19 testing site in Gibson Co.

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A new COVID-19 testing site is now open at the Gibson County Fairgrounds, and health officials are encouraging the community to get tested.
This location is one of the dozens of Optum testing sites that the Indiana State Department of Health has opened up throughout the state.
This site will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
As long as those who wish to be tested are Indiana residents, nearly anyone can get tested. This ranges from those who are 65-years-old or older, struggling with diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity or other underlying health conditions, as well as those who believe they have been exposed to COVID-19.
Health officials are encouraging residents to come here and get tested.
“It’s wonderful to be able to expand our testing," Dana West, public health nurse for the Gibson County Health Department said. “We were having some trouble getting the asymptomatic patients tested, and just because you were a positive exposure, they weren’t always testing at some of the other facilities. So the state is the one that set this all up, and they have them all over the different counties in Indiana to get the testing done.”
Health officials are welcoming walk-in visitors. However, they do ask for people to register online beforehand.
