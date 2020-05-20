Gyms prepare to reopen in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Gyms will be able to open Friday now, as “stage three” of Governor Holcomb’s “Back on track” plan goes into effect.
Some gyms are waiting a few extra days to open their doors.
Tri-State Athletic Club is sticking with the original plan to reopen its doors on Sunday.
“We have been doing extensive cleaning throughout the club, we have also been getting our team all on the same page, coordinating with our protocols and policies," Niki Traylor, a Health Fitness Professional at Tri-State Athletic Club said.
Policies like keeping everyone on the cardio equipment six to ten feet apart and limiting class sizes.
“We have purchased stickers that go on the floor, you don’t have to worry if you’re six feet away, there’s a spot where you go exactly," Brandie Wheeler the Marketing and Wellness Coordinator said.
Crews will be sanitizing the rooms nightly and taking other precautions to keep everyone healthy.
“Every employee will be health screened as they come into work," Traylor said. “Every employee when they’re working throughout the club, will be wearing a face mask.”
The club will also open its outside pool with extreme safety precautions in place.
“So what we’ve done is spaced out chairs in the pool so they’re a distance apart that is safe," Wheeler said. “We’re encouraging families to stay together.”
The club will also be giving away multiple memberships and are encouraging people to apply.
“We want kids to write an essay about what summer means to them and what having access to a swimming pool means," Wheeler said.
In addition to pool memberships, they’re also giving away ten memberships to their tennis program during the summer.
