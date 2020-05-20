Gov. Holcomb moves state into phase 3 early

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has moved up phase three of the state’s reopening plan, which was scheduled to start on Sunday.
Those plans have now been bumped by a couple of days to Friday.
The move allows families more flexibility in plans just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Evansville’s largest public playground, Mickey’s Kingdom, was closed in mid-march as the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading across the country.
“It’s been a long six or seven weeks and so, again, take it in stride, but patient, be flexible,” Brian Holtz, Executive Director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department said.
After two months, plans are in place to reopen Mickey’s Kingdom and all others across the city, including at Wesselman where 14 News found a group of teen volleyball players using the popular drill ‘pepper.’
“We were going to go play in the sand pit, but it started to rain and there’s not a net,” Noah Fadare explained.
The Parks and Recreation Department says workers will prioritize parks starting with the largest, cleaning playgrounds and putting rims back on basketball goals, plus nets up at volleyball and pickleball courts.
”I think that sounds exciting,” Fadare expressed. “Hopefully we can come back soon and start playing again."
Under the Governor’s plan, other parks are allowed to open up too. At Lake Rudolph in Santa Claus, leaders say with the late notice, they’re sticking with Sunday and for visitors to expect social distancing at most amenities with sanitizing stations available.
“We’ve earned the ability, I should say, the ability to move forward,” Governor Holcomb stated. Burdette Park plans to continue its plans of a gradual reopening starting on Sunday.
“The number one thing you can do is wear a mask when you’re around a lot of other people," the Governor added.
In a release Wednesday evening, the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana says it will be suspending overnight resident camp for the 2020 summer season at Camp Carson in Princeton.
