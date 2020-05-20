Farbest Foods employees return to work in Dubois Co.

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Employees at the Farbest Foods plant in Dubois County returned to work on Wednesday.
The entire plant underwent COVID-19 testing over the last week. Out of the 586 employees who work at the plant, 106 people tested positive.
Farbest Foods President Ted Seger released those numbers on Tuesday.
The Huntingburg facility remained closed from last Friday until Tuesday to conduct testing.
Moving forward, Farbest Foods says its employees will be required to wear PPE while working in the facility.
