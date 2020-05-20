EPD: Man stabbed during fight, suspect arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested after police say he stabbed his father’s girlfriend’s son during a fight.
Officers say they were dispatched to the 3300 block of Fickas Road Tuesday for a reported stabbing.
When they arrived on scene, officers say the stabbing victim had already left and had driven himself to the hospital.
According to the affidavit, witnesses told officers that 36-year-old Aaron Fenwick got into an argument with his father’s girlfriend about moving back in with them when her son came in to see what was going on.
Officers say then Fenwick and his father’s girlfriend’s son started arguing, which led to a fight.
The affidavit states that during the fight Fenwick stabbed the victim with a pocket knife before running out the door and leaving the scene. Police say other witnesses told them that when Fenwick ran outside, he tried to bury the knife in the ground. Officers say they found the knife practically buried in mud.
According to officers, the victim sustained two stab wounds on his back and two on his arm during the fight.
Officers found Fenwick at his home and was taken into custody without incident. He is facing a battery committed with a deadly weapon charge.
