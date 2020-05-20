Drug bust in Madisonville lands 2 people in jail

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WFIE) - A man and a woman are in the Hopkins County Jail after a drug bust in Madisonville Tuesday.
A tip leads police to arrest 29-year-old Jacob Marshall and 31-year-old Robbie Smith at their home in the 800 block of Hopewell Street.
Police say Marshall had meth and suboxone in his pocket. Inside the home, police say they found a handgun, several bags of synthetic marijuana, cash and drug paraphernalia.
Marshall and Smith are being held on a long list of charges.
