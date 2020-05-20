Donut Bank reopens dining room while implementing new social distancing guidelines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Donut Bank is now allowing customers inside again.
After closing for months due to COVID-19, The Donut Bank says they are excited to be opening back up and getting back to normal.
Donut Bank is a local gem in the Tri-State, and the history goes all the way back to 1967 when they first opened the doors.
This will be the public’s first time being allowed back inside since March.
Donut Bank has been taking the precautions seriously after being closed for months. So if you come in, things are going to look a little different.
They are asking the public to wear a mask if they have one. There’s also social distancing decals on the floor, and seating will also be socially distanced.
Not all Donut Banks are opening their seating back up to the public. The Henderson location will open back up on Friday when Governor Andy Beshear allows restaurants to open at 33 percent capacity.
