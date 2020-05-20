Construction for Tri-State Food Bank’s expansion project continues as scheduled

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-State Food Bank has been working since January to expand its facilities by moving into a new location. With less than two weeks until its debut on June 1, construction continues at the new location on Lynch Road.
“We’ve accomplished so much here,” Glenn Roberts, executive director of the Tri-State Food Bank said. “So much has been done. They are sealing the floors, the docks have been completed - it’s just wonderful.”
This 80,000 square-foot warehouse is three-times the size of all their current locations combined, and it will allow all of the food bank’s operations to take place under one roof.
“We’ve grown over the years, and our current facility is capable of really distributing maybe five million pounds of food at best," Roberts said. "We are in three warehouses and a separate office building. We are constantly moving food back and forth. Being under one roof will make it so much more efficient.”
Highlights of the new facility include a 4,000 square-foot volunteer center, cold docks for fresh produce, brand new office space and even dedicated receiving docks for local agencies.
For a full facility tour, click here to visit the Tri-State Food Bank’s website.
Roberts says the target date has always been June 1, and the COVID-19 pandemic did not affect the project.
“This has been a long time in the works,” Roberts said. “We will soon be able to operate much more efficiently, move that food out and end hunger in the Tri-State.”
Roberts says the long-term goal for this new Lynch Road facility is to distribute 17-to-20 million pounds of food by 2030.
