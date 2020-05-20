Cloudy skies, scattered showers, warmer temps

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The cloudy/wet pattern is showing no signs of clearing anytime soon. Cloudy skies will remain over the Tri-State through Memorial Day. We’ll have occasional drizzle/showers, but also periods of sunshine. Daily high temps will slowly rise to near 75 by Friday. Much warmer over the weekend as winds shift to the south and highs climb into the low to middle 80s. Scattered afternoon/evening thunderstorms will be possible through the weekend into early next week. Widespread severe weather is not expected at this time, but a few strong storms can’t be ruled out over the weekend.