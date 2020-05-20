Central High School grad celebrates in unique way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Leslie Morton was supposed to graduate from Central High School Wednesday but because of COVID-19, that wasn’t possible.
She still wanted to make the most of the big day.
To celebrate, Leslie made a sign and stood in her front yard, asking motorists to honk in celebration.
“This means to make the most out of every situation. It would be nice to actually have a graduation but with times like this, you just have to stay positive and make the most out of it,” Morton said.
Leslie says staying positive was her main motivation for finding a way to celebrate Wednesday.
