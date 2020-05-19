400 tests available at Ohio Co. testing site Wed, Thurs, Gov. Beshear says

OHIO COUNTY, Ky., (WFIE) - Almost 400 COVID-19 tests are still available on Wednesday and Thursday at the Kroger testing site in Ohio County, Governor Andy Beshear said Tuesday during his daily live coronavirus briefing.
This is after Gov. Beshear said Monday 87 people were signed up to get tested on Tuesday.
14 News was at the testing site Tuesday. While we were there, not many cars drove through.
One Ohio County resident told 14 News they weren’t surprised there was a low turnout of people signed up for tests.
“Yes I really do think people should take advantage of it,” Ohio County resident Christina Cottrell said. “Its better safe than sorry, and you need to know.”
The testing site will continue Wednesday and Thursday. You must have an appointment to get tested. You can make an appointment by clicking here.
