Teen accused of weekend robbery, facing several felony charges

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - A teenager is facing a number of felony charges after being accused of robbing a man in Owensboro over the weekend.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a robbery in the 1900 block of San Anita Circle on Saturday.
There, the victim told them two black males had robbed him with a handgun, then shot his vehicle when he was trying to escape.
An investigation lead deputies to three suspects on Arlington Park Boulevard. 19-year-old Caley Polston was taken into custody and charged with Robbery and Tampering with Evidence.
That juvenile we mentioned has been charged with Robbery, Wanton Endangerment, two counts of Fleeing, Escape, Criminal Trespass and Resisting Arrest.
A third suspect was taken to Owensboro Regional Health. Their charges are pending.
