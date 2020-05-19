Stubborn Clouds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Persistent clouds with additional rain likely as high temps remain below normal in the lower 70’s. Isolated thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers as lows drop into the upper 50’s.
Mostly cloudy Wednesday along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temps will remain in the lower 70’s. The severe weather threat is low through Wednesday. However, with the recent rains, slow moving storms could prompt minor flooding.
