3rd COVID-19 death reported in Vanderburgh Co., state deaths up by 57

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Health Department has updated their coronavirus map.
It shows there are 28,705 confirmed positive cases and 1,678 deaths.
On Monday, the state health department reported a total of 28,255 cases and 1,621 deaths.
The map shows four new cases in Vanderburgh and a third death.
It also reflects 25 deaths in Warrick County.
The map also shows one additional case in Perry County.
Health officials in Dubois County say they have two additional cases.
Here are the case numbers in our Indiana counties.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 223 cases, 3 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 163 cases, 2 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 154 cases, 25 deaths
- Perry Co. - 20 cases
- Posey Co. -16 cases
- Gibson Co. - 10 cases
- Spencer Co. - 12 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 5 cases
