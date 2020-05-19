Mother and young daughter killed in Greenville fire

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, Kentucky State Police say they were called about a deadly house fire in Greenville.
Troopers say 30-year-old Kristina Y. Pyszka and her 3-year-old daughter were were found in a house on Wilson Street.
They say Pyszka died at the scene of the fire. Her daughter was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.
Troopers say right now, the cause of the fire is undetermined, but it is believed to have started in a bedroom.
Troopers say the investigation continues, but foul play is not suspected.
