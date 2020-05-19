More clouds, more showers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Stubborn low pressure will continue to spin clouds and scattered showers across the Tri-State through the end of the week. Daily highs will only rise into the mid to upper 60s. Some breaks of sunshine will warm local areas closer to 70, but will also spawn showers. Temperatures rise into the 80s over the weekend as another system moves in from the plains. South winds will pull moist, Gulf air into the region, and the threat for daily showers will continue through Memorial Day.