Mackenzie McFeron appointed to serve on national SAAC Committee

Along with her teammates, McFeron is no stranger when it comes to volunteering to help others. The UE softball team paced the Evansville athletic department in community service hours in 2019-20 with McFeron ranking as one of the top 15 student-athletes in the department. In total, she assisted in 21 different community initiatives including Toys for Tots, Susan G. Komen, Mesker Park Zoo, Cardio for Canines and Chemo Buddies. “We are proud of Mackenzie and her selection to the NCAA National Student-Athlete Advisory Committee,” UE Senior Associate AD and Advisor for UE’s SAAC Sarah Solinsky said. “Mackenzie’s leadership and commitment will be extremely valuable as she represents the student-athletes of the Missouri Valley Conference and UE.” The mission of SAAC is to enhance the total student-athlete experience by promoting opportunity, protecting student-athlete welfare and fostering a positive student-athlete image. McFeron will be responsible for serving as a leader and liaison between the national committee, the MVC and the University of Evansville.