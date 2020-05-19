2020 Jasper Strassenfest canceled due to COVID-19

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say the 2020 Jasper Strassenfest is canceled.
A subcommittee of the Jasper Strassenfest met earlier this week with several local and state officials to determine the fate of the fest. Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide provided input with several other officials.
Officials say after listening to and discussing the comments from state, county and state officials, the subcommittee felt it would be nearly impossible to follow and enforce state and federal coronavirus guidelines. They say they made the decision after a nearly two-hour discussion.
According to officials, the decision to cancel was very difficult because the Jasper Strassenfest is the largest, and in some cases, the only fundraiser of the year for several county non-profit organizations.
The Jasper Strassenfest Committee says they encourage everyone to consider donating to the organizations whose food and game booths you would have patronized, or whose events you would have competed in.
Officials say they look forward to a bigger and better 2021 Jasper Strassenfest on August 5 through August 8, 2021.
