Ivy Tech announces plans for fall semester classes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech announced that fall semester classes on campuses across Indiana will have in-person classes while continuing to offer virtual and online opportunities.
Ivy Tech officials say they are focused on continuing to be flexible to keep their students and employees safe.
They say if new guidelines are released from Governor Holcomb before their start date on August 24, then adjustments will be made accordingly.
Ivy Tech is offering its summer semester courses, which start on June 8, online with the exception of some small labs that may be offered later in the summer.
Officials say they are taking all the necessary steps to make sure a deep cleaning takes place before the start of classes and ongoing. Preventative measures to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus will also be out in place across campuses.
