Henderson Memorial Day opening plans

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - City officials in Henderson are making plans for Memorial Day. However, those plans don’t include the opening of Atkinson Pool.
Officials say the governor hasn’t specified a date for public pools to reopen, but it won’t likely happen until early July. Because of that, they wouldn’t have time to hire and train lifeguards and concession workers.
City leaders tell us they are still waiting to hear for guidance on the East End Spray Park and the downtown water feature.
Playgrounds, basketball courts and tennis courts are still closed.
Officials say one boat dock will be installed at the riverfront, and one at Hay’s Boat Ramp if the river level stays down.
