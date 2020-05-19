Green River District reporting 2 additional COVID-19 deaths, 11 new cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Green River District Health Department officials reported that two additional people have died and another 11 have tested positive for COVID-19.
They say the COVID-19 related deaths were a resident of Daviess County and a resident of Henderson County.
There are two new cases in Daviess County, two more in Henderson County, one in McLean County and six new cases in Ohio County.
Green River Health officials say 434 people in the district have now recovered.
Hopkins County Health Department’s website is showing that they have no new cases or deaths. Their county total stands at 216 cases and 27 deaths.
Their coronavirus dashboard shows that 148 people have recovered from the virus.
Here are the case numbers for our Kentucky counties.
- Muhlenberg Co. - 476 cases, 7 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 289 cases, 5 deaths, 222 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 216 cases, 27 deaths, 148 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 140 cases, 82 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 97 cases, 4 deaths, 70 recovered
- Webster Co. - 33 cases, 28 recovered
- McLean Co. - 21 cases, 1 death, 18 recovered
- Union Co. - 9 cases, 8 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 6 cases, 6 recovered
These are the numbers for food plant workers in our area reported Monday. Please note the worker could live in another county and would count towards county numbers there.
- Perdue Farms, Ohio County (293 positive employees, 1 employee death)
- Specialty Food Group, Daviess County (41 positive employees)
- Tyson Foods (Green River), Henderson County (99 positive employees)
