Former Evansville nursing home employee accused of hitting resident in 2019

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A second person accused of taunting and hitting a nursing home resident last year has been arrested.
57-year-old Bryan Whitmore was booked overnight into the Vanderburgh County Jail. He’s facing several charges, including battery on a disabled victim by a caregiver.
Police say Whitmore and 26-year-old Katelyn Johnson were working at Columbia Health Care when he hit the victim. According to court documents, another resident saw the incident and reported it to an administrator.
Police say the administrator reviewed security video and called them. Johnson was arrested last year and is awaiting sentencing next month.
