Farbest Foods reports 5 additional coronavirus cases

Dubois Co., Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News has new information on COVID-19 testing done at Farbest Foods in Huntingburg.
Company officials say they’ve tested all 586 employees, and 106 of them have tested positive.
Officials say they’re opening back up Wednesday. Employees have been required to wear masks and will continue to be required as they head back to work.
Out of these 106 cases, Farbest officials say ages range from 18 to 64. Employees 65 and older were already off work with pay. The Indiana State Department of Health administered 588 tests to workers starting Friday at the turkey processing plant.
Farbest says swab tests were conducted in high touch surface areas of the plant. They say results came back negative. Farbest says at this time, there is currently no evidence of transmission of COVID-19 associated with food.
Dubois County announced two more COVID19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total up to 163.
