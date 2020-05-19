Evansville school hosts end of year parade

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An end of the year parade was held this morning for students at an Evansville school.
Carloads of parents and students filled Holy Redeemer’s parking lot. They made laps around the school saying goodbye as they went by the line of teachers.
Students have not seen any of their teachers in eight weeks. Teacher Rosanna Wichman says she was proud of her students for how hard they worked finishing the school year.
“We wanted to come out today give them our thanks and pass along our love to them for all they did for our kids the end of the school year as they do always, they are really awesome,” Amy Schroeder said.
Principal Andrea Dickel says the school is planning on having their eighth-grade graduation in July.
