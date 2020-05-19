Evansville church welcomes parishioners back

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As churches across the Tri-State being to reopen, mass goers in Evansville are able to attend church in person for the first time in months.
Just over 20 parishioners attended St. Mary and John’s first mass Tuesday afternoon in downtown Evansville. They were required to wear masks for the majority of the mass, except when receiving communion.
Hand sanitizer is sitting where holy water normally would be. Those in attendance were required to follow social distancing guidelines, and every other church pew was roped off to help them stay six feet apart.
Father Benny Chacko says he’s happy to open the church’s doors open again while trying to keep his parishioners safe.
We have a greater responsibility to put in place the guidelines that we are expected to take care of," Father Chacko said. "And we are expected to do everything for the safety and security of people interested into our care.
The church is asking anyone over the age of 65, or anyone who has been sick, to stay home.
