Dubois Co. moves 4-H Fair online

DUBOIS Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Purdue-Extension Dubois County announcing the Dubois County 4-H fair is moving online this summer.
“This year my heifer’s name is Olivia,” member Olivia Applegate said.
In Birdseye, Applegate and her two cousins, Braxton and Carson Mitchell, are preparing for the Dubois County 4–H Fair.
“I was kind of disappointed because I wasn’t able to go see my friends and show the animals at the fair,” Applegate said.
Eight-year-old Olivia is entering her third year of competition but this summer, the fair experience is going to be different as Dubois County fair leaders move it online due to COVID-19 precautionary measures. Olivia’s mom, Annette Applegate, is a 4-H leader and says she’s geared up for the fair either way.
“I really think that the council has put the 4-H members as well as their families first, and the community,” Annette Applegate said.
“From when the fair ends, I’m pretty much planning on what I want to do for next year,” participant Braxton Mitchell said.
Being in 4-H demands a lot of hard work but no matter where they present their pigs or cows, there will be a winner.
“It’s good for our safety and our health," participant Carson Mitchell said. “Like a lot of grandparents would come and see.”
Fair leaders say the youth will have the option to exhibit projects virtually via video, photo, and document submission online. They say details are in the works.
