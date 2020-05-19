Dubois Co. 4-H Fair going virtual for 2020 fair

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County 4-H Council announced that they will be holding their 2020 4-H fair virtually. They say all fair-related events on the fairgrounds are canceled.
They say they came to this decision in an effort to keep everyone safe.
While the Back on Track plan would allow for events of like the fair to be held if they reach stage five, fair officials say it is not guaranteed.
In addition to that, they say with certain requirements such as using PPE, social distancing, giving temperature checks, and tracking participants and visitors on the grounds, it would make it nearly impossible to comply with the policy and still provide a positive experience.
Fair officials say participants will still have the option to exhibit projects virtually by video, photo and document submissions online.
Details on project submission and logistics of the virtual fair will be coming soon. They say those details will be posted on social media.
The fair will be held July 13-17.
