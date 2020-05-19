$1,000 donation fills “Free Little Pantry” in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - A “Free Little Pantry” in Owensboro will stay stocked thanks to a generous donation.
Riney Hancock CPAs donated $1,000 to First Christian Church so it can keep the food box full. The Owensboro Chamber Young Professionals built the box last year and placed it in Germantown Park.
The group partnered with the church to keep it stocked. Anyone who is in need of food can take from the little pantry.
The group at First Christian Church says the need has been great since the pandemic started. They used to fill the box three days a week, and now they fill it every day.
They say the $1,000 donation could help them fill it twice a day since it’s empty each day they return to put new food in. The church also passes out food through its food pantry. The pantry team says they’ve also been busy passing out many bags of food to families in need.
This is one of many donations from Riney Hancock CPAs during the pandemic. In honor of its 47th anniversary, the business has committed to spending $47,000 over the next few weeks to help the Owensboro and Evansville community during this time.
The staff provided 150 boxed lunches from Great Harvest Bread Company to the Daniel Pitino Shelter soup kitchen, provided 330 meals from Old Hickory Bar-B-Que to the Salvation Army Canteen Ministry, gave gift cards to employees at Oasis Shelter, donated $1,000 to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Bank in Evansville, provided 150 lunches to three different Evansville hospitals, and gave gift cards to Owensboro and Daviess County teachers. They say more projects are in the works.
If you want to donate food for the" Free Little Pantry", you can drop those off in the box in Germantown Park or reach out to First Christian Church for a time to safely deliver them.
