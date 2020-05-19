COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund announce 2nd, 3rd round funding recipients

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded $454,195 in two rounds to 25 nonprofits who are addressing the community needs related to the coronavirus.
The response fund announced round two and three disbursements would assist with funding operations, food and financial needs.
Applications from each of the five-county region, which include Gibson, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick, were approved.
Here are the second and third-round funding recipients:
- Albion Fellows Bacon Center - Awarded $32,000
- Aurora, Inc. - Awarded $10,000
- Community One, Inc. - Awarded $3,000
- Dubois-Pike-Warrick Economic Opportunity Committee, Inc. - Awarded $3,500
- Encountering Hope Ministries, Inc. - Awarded $10,000
- G E M Ministries, Inc. - Awarded $10,000
- Gibson County Area Rehabilitation Centers, Inc. - Awarded $8,000
- God is Good Foundation, Inc. - Awarded $2,500
- Lords Pantry of Wadesville - Awarded $10,000
- Princeton Salvation Army - Awarded $50,000
- Spencer County Council on Aging - Awarded $8,000
- St. Vincent Early Learning Center - Awarded $5,000
- Sycamore Rehabilitation Services - Awarded $2,200
- Trinity United Methodist Church of Oakland City - Awarded $25,000
- United Caring Shelters, Inc. - Awarded $12,500
- United Methodist Youth Home - Awarded $16,400
- Warrick Ecumenical Soup Kitchen, Inc. - Awarded $5,000
- Catholic Charities - Awarded $30,000
- Evansville Christian Life Center - Awarded $31,500
- Family Matters of Posey County Indiana, Inc. - Awarded $28,900
- Junior League of Evansville, Inc. - Awarded $9,000
- Mt Vernon Ministerial Association - Awarded $6,695
- Outreach Ministries - Awarded $5,000
- Evansville Salvation Army - Awarded $125,000
- Urban Seeds, Inc. - Awarded $5,000
With all three rounds of funding combined, the Response Fund has awarded a total of $654,000 to area nonprofits.
