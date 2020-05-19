Civic Center making plans for safe reopening to the public

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -On Tuesday, the Mayor’s Reopen Task Force gave 14 News an inside look at the Civic Center, just months after it closed due to COVID-19.
It’s been pretty quite at the Civic Center since the doors closed in March due to COVID-19, but that’s all about to change next week.
Deputy Mayor for the City of Evansville, Steve Schaefer gave us the tour.
“Next week employees will be coming back to work here in the building,” Schaefer said.
A lot of work has been going on behind the scenes with the Reopen Evansville Task Force, working hard to keep you and those employees safe.
“Working with County Commission President Jeff Hatfield, the Mayor, the Sheriff, the building authority," Schaefer explained. "Making sure that we have the right precautions in place.”
The task force used the advice of public officials to make some of the biggest changes inside.
“Throughout the building, we’ll have various plexiglass, floor markings for social distancing," Schaefer explained. "You’ll have dividers and some other precautions in the building.”
As city employees look ahead to the new normal, they’ll see some changes at the front door that will keep you and them safe.
“There will be temperature screenings, self-assessments and masks will be required in the building,” Schaefer said.
PPE is being provided to all city employees. A cleaning service is coming in and disinfecting the building and other precautions, like only allowing two people in the elevators at a time are some of the other changes that have been made.
All in an effort to keep the public and employees safe here in the Civic Center. The Civic Center will reopen to the public on June 15.
