City of Henderson helps restaurants add more outdoor seating

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Henderson restaurants are getting help from the city, filling more tables.
The city board of commissioners approved a municipal order, letting restaurants in the Central Business District add more outdoor seating.
They’ll soon be able to put up tables and chairs where there are currently parking spaces. The board also talked about making it easy for people wanting to order take-out.
Right now, restaurants are only able to serve 33% of their indoor dining room capacity. Any newly added seating would also have to follow the governor’s social distancing guidelines.
