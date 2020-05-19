Apollo High School seniors to pick up diplomas Tues.

May 19, 2020 at 5:31 AM CDT - Updated May 19 at 5:31 AM

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Graduating seniors at Apollo High School will have a chance to pick up their diplomas Tuesday.

The school is allowing those students and their immediate families to celebrate the moment with a picture.

Those students will be allowed to visit Tuesday night during designated times between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

On Wednesday, Heritage Park graduates will also have a chance to pick up their diplomas. That’s happening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

