Apollo High School seniors to pick up diplomas Tues.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Graduating seniors at Apollo High School will have a chance to pick up their diplomas Tuesday.
The school is allowing those students and their immediate families to celebrate the moment with a picture.
Those students will be allowed to visit Tuesday night during designated times between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
On Wednesday, Heritage Park graduates will also have a chance to pick up their diplomas. That’s happening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
